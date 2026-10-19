'A new career as a professional grimacer awaits' – Ronan Augé suffering facial paralysis after horror crash at Tour de Langkawi

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The French rider is in good spirits but remains in hospital in Malaysia two and a half weeks after the crash

Ronan Auge (Unibet Rose Rockets) celebrates after winning stage 2 of the 2026 La Route d´Occitanie in Saint-Gaudens, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unibet-Rose Rockets rider Ronan Augé remains in hospital in Malyasia two and a half weeks on from his horror crash on stage 6 of the recent Tour de Langkawi, and has revealed he is suffering from facial paralysis.

The 22-year-old Frenchman spent a day in a medically-induced coma after the crash, in which he suffered multiple broken bones – including his tibia, elbow, cervical vertebrae, ribs, fingers and skull – as well as a collapsed lung.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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