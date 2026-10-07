US racer Ezra Caudell leaves hospital, makes 'remarkable' recovery progress 31 days after being left in critical condition by crash at Philadelphia Cycling Classic

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'To see him now walking, interacting with those around him, and moving on to rehabilitation represents an enormous milestone' say Modern Adventure

Ezra Caudell of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling rides past the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Men&#039;s Philadelphia Cycling Classic on a circuit in Philadelphia, United States, on August 30, 2026. The 23km circuit features 200 km of racing across four laps between downtown Philadelphia and Manayunk. (Photo by Jack Megaw/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ezra Caudell in action at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

US rider Ezra Caudell has been discharged from the hospital, 31 days after a crash at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on August 30 left him in critical condition, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling confirmed this week.

In a press release from the team, they detailed how Caudell had "already made tremendous strides – both literally and figuratively – toward recovery" during his time in the hospital, and will begin the next steps back at home.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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