US racer Ezra Caudell leaves hospital, makes 'remarkable' recovery progress 31 days after being left in critical condition by crash at Philadelphia Cycling Classic

US rider Ezra Caudell has been discharged from the hospital, 31 days after a crash at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on August 30 left him in critical condition, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling confirmed this week.

In a press release from the team, they detailed how Caudell had "already made tremendous strides – both literally and figuratively – toward recovery" during his time in the hospital, and will begin the next steps back at home.

"Ezra Caudell was officially discharged from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital late last week, 31 days after his traumatic accident at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic," read the statement from the US ProTeam.

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"He will now begin an intensive phase of inpatient rehabilitation at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, followed by planned outpatient rehabilitation in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

​"While a long road still lies ahead, Ezra has already made tremendous strides—both literally and figuratively—toward recovery. Prior to discharge, he was walking the halls of the hospital, and his medical team expects both his lung contusions and his fractures to continue healing without the need for further intervention."

Caudell was reportedly left unconscious by the crash, which also involved Lotto-Intermarché's Milan Menten, who recalled that the American collided with a lamppost. The 20-year-old was then transferred to the hospital and placed in an induced coma, having "sustained significant injuries in the crash, including a concussion and severe chest trauma."

27 days after his team had said there was "Genuine reason for hope," they were now able to detail how Caudell's neurologic recovery had also been encouraging, with moving on to rehabilitation representing a serious milestone in his long road to recovery.

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"Just as encouraging has been his neurologic recovery. Ezra continues to show significant improvement from the injury to his brain, with progress in his strength, cognition, communication, and independence each day," said the team.

"His recovery will take time, but his progress over the past month has been remarkable, and to see him now walking, interacting with those around him, and moving on to rehabilitation represents an enormous milestone. The drive, work ethic, resilience, and attitude that propelled him to the highest levels of his sport will undoubtedly serve him well on the road ahead.

​"Ezra’s family and the Modern Adventure Pro Cycling team have every confidence in him and remain deeply grateful for the continued support he has received."

Caudell's friends also established a GoFundMe to help support his family, who moved to Germany to support his cycling ambitions and are facing housing and travel expenses in addition to medical expenses for his care. The fund has raised $90,657 of the $100,000 goal as of October 7.