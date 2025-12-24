Tibor Del Grosso savours beating 'childhood hero' Wout van Aert for first win in an elite cyclocross series

'12-year-old Tibor would be absolutely pumped' says 22-year-old Heusden-Zolder winner

Dutch Tibor Del Grosso pictured in action during the men elite race at the cyclocross cycling event in Heusden-Zolder, stage 5/8 in the Superprestige competition, Tuesday 23 December 2025.
Tibor Del Grosso en route to victory at the Superperstige Heusden-Zolder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch cyclocross champion Tibor Del Grosso savoured beating his "childhood hero" Wout van Aert to take his first victory in an elite series 'cross race on Tuesday, outsprinting the Belgian to win the fifth round of the Superprestige series in Heusden-Zolder.

The 22-year-old led the way at the front of the race along with the Belgian two laps from the end of the eight-lap race, setting up a tense cat-and-mouse battle on the run to the finish line.

Del Grosso is a rising star for Alpecin-Deceuninck on the road and track. In 2025, his first year as a pro on the road, he won a stage of the Tour of Türkiye, won the youth classification at the Renewi Tour, and was twice on the podium at the Volta a Catalunya.

