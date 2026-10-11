'It's a great dream to really be able to compete against Tadej Pogačar' – Paul Seixas takes another step towards his man-made destiny at Il Lombardia

News
By
Published

Frenchman rights World Championships wrongs with a very special win to cap off 2026

Paul Seixas solo at Il Lombardia 2026
Seixas took a special solo win at Il Lombardia on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before Il Lombardia, the last time we heard Paul Seixas speak after a race, he was putting together some of the most extraordinary words we've heard all season. "It's shameful what I did today. I am disappointed but it's what I deserve. My teammates deserve better than a leader like me."

Yes, a recently-turned 20-year-old right there, berating himself for not fighting for the medals at a World Championship – an elite Worlds, his first. It was extraordinary stuff, and it begged the question, for all the supposed pressure being piled onto this young Frenchman's shoulders, is out outweighed by the pressure he's putting on himself?

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.