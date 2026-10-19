Quinn Simmons: Maybe I never reach that top level, but at least I'm still trying and I still believe in it

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US champion says he took 'a step up' in 2026 but he still wants to 'find that final piece'

VARESE, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Lidl - Trek attacks in the breakaway during the 105th Tre Valli Varesine 2026 a 196.1km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 06, 2026 in Busto Varese, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Quinn Simmons (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Japan Cup at the weekend allowed Quinn Simmons to round out his 2026 season in style with a win, and while it will have scratched a bit of an itch, it won’t leave him completely satisfied as he aims to find “that final piece” of the puzzle that unlocks the biggest victories and titles.

Simmons, 25, has just completed his seventh season as a professional since jumping straight from the junior ranks to the WorldTour following his storming junior world title in 2023. He won a stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, then kept the Stars and Stripes of the US national champion’s jersey on his back for another year, and gave it a good airing at the Tour de France via a series of breakaway rides.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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