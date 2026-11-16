There's no question that at just 20 years of age, Paul Seixas looks one of the most likely contenders to inherit the position which Tadej Pogačar currently occupies as cycling's number one rider. But even with his warranted confidence as the youngest Monument winner since 1944, the French star can admit that winning the Tour de France remains a dream out of reach for the moment.

Fourth on debut and the youngest starter for 89 years at the Tour de France this year, Seixas delivered on his promise to finish one place down on the podium, behind Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel, and the other most likely heir to the Slovenian's crown, his UAE teammate Isaac del Toro, who is just 23.

Seixas was in Japan as one of the headline stars for the Tour de France criteriums in Singapore and Saitama, the latter race seeing him with a last-lap move to win ahead of Brandon McNulty. Speaking to a small group of anglophone media, including Cyclingnews, in Japan, Seixas gave some early insight into his goals for the 2027 season, with the Tour not even down as a definite target for the moment, as he weighs his options for the race he most wants to win: the World Championships road race.

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"I said the World Championships because it's home for my grandparents. It's the parents of my father, and it's from their side that I start cycling, so it's really important for me," said Seixas.

"And it's a unique opportunity for me because I think maybe it's my only chance to do a World Championship there, and it would be really important also for the French.

"I would say it's maybe one of my main goals next year, and maybe my main goal. But I guess we'll see how it goes. I will talk about it with my coach to see what is the best way to approach this World Championship. Even though I want to do a Grand Tour, which will be of course one of my main goals of the year, we'll have to see how we can make it."

While his future beyond the 2027 remains unknown, Seixas has enjoyed this period of "vacation" where he hasn't had to think about where he'll race from 2028 onwards. When he returns home from Japan, though, the thinking will immediately turn to contract discussions, and planning out his upcoming race calendar.

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"The [media] are talking about it, but I said I'm still on vacation, actually, and I didn't think a lot about this," he said.

"Every year we make the plan around December. We will talk about a lot with my sport directors and the head of the the coaches of the team. But for the moment, I didn't think a lot. I think there's a few possibilities around the Worlds, and of course I will do a Grand Tour, but for the moment I don't know what one I would do honestly."

'For the moment, I'm not able to win the Tour'

What's certain is that France's first yellow jersey in the men's race since Bernard Hinault in 1981 and a rainbow jersey are the long-term goals for Seixas, but he certainly sees the latter as the more attainable.

Realistic about the improvements he would have to make to be on the level of a Pogačar over three weeks, Seixas shows more signs of his maturity, but at the rate he improved in 2026, there's no ruling him out of taking another massive leap in ability in 2027.

"My biggest long term goal is to win the Tour de France, but I say it always like it's a dream for the moment because I'm not able to [win it]. But it is my biggest dream, so it's my biggest long term goal," he said.

"It's a dream, and for the moment, with what I showed this year, I'm not able to win the Tour. But we cannot know what can happen next, so I will try to make some progress, and then I will see what happens. But I think it's more of a very long-term goal, and I need to be at the start of the Tour de France to dream to win it. Anything can happen, but for the moment, I don't think about this."

Even without knowing his schedule yet, he did point to a potential Italian opening to his 2027 season when thinking about what some of his short-term goals might be.

"We cannot really talk about short term goal because it's like in March, so it's difficult. But I know that I will do – I'm pretty sure of it, I don't know for the moment because I didn't do the plan – but I think that I will do Strade Bianche then Tirreno," said Seixas.

"Then this is a short term goal because I will, one month before this race, not be racing, so it's a short not long-term goal."

With wins at La Flèche Wallonne, Itzulia Basque Country, and Il Lombardia among his impressive successes as a teenager, Seixas, now 20, in his third year as a WorldTour pro will be hoping for similar jumps in form. Just like his chances of winning the Tour, Seixas knows he is not yet the best rider in the world, but by the way he speaks, it's clear that is what he is in search of.

"I mean, I will have expectations, but I don't know if I can still make progress like last year and this year," he said, after bursting through to the upper echelons of the sport in unprecedented quick time.

"I guess we'll see, but I will work even harder to try to make a step again. Then it depends how it goes, but I'm already at a good level. Of course, I'm not the best in the world, but I can compete at the highest level. So I guess I just I will just work and see if I'm making progress during the winter, and then after that I will maybe see where I can put my expectations."

Cyclingnews attended the Tour de France Saitama criterium on an invitation/media package from ASO that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.

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