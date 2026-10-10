Paul Seixas to compete in Roc d'Azur CIC mountain bike race one day after historic Il Lombardia win

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Frenchman to compete alongside Bruno Armirail in 55km off-road festival

Seixas holding up the bouquet of flowers and trophy on the Lombardia podium
Paul Seixas after winning Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

One day after becoming the youngest winner of Il Lombardia thanks to an inspired solo attack on the late Civiglio climb, Paul Seixas will trade his skinny tyres for fat tyres and race Roc d'Azur CIC in Fréjus, one of the biggest mountain bike event on the calendar.

The race organisers confirmed Seixas' attendance along with that of Bruno Armirail (Visma-Lease a Bike), with both Frenchmen lining up for the flagship event, the 55-kilometre Roc d'Azur CIC.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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