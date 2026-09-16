'This race was a very good final preparation' – Mathieu van der Poel returns to Luxembourg to build rhythm and form ahead of Road World Championships

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Former world champion back on the road for the first time since the Tour de France

Mathieu van der Poel rides to the podium after winning stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France in Paris
Mathieu van der Poel hasn't raced on the road since storming to a famous victory in the final stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The top favourites for the upcoming Road World Championships in Canada have all taken varied routes to Montreal, with a host of preparation races – including the Vuelta a España, the GPs de Montréal and Québec, and the men's and women's Tours of Britain – to choose from.

Few of the big names have chosen the relatively low-key surroundings of the Tour de Luxembourg for their main build-up race, though 2023 world champion Mathieu van der Poel is heading to one of Europe's smallest countries to put the finishing touches on his Worlds prep.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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