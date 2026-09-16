Soudal-QuickStep bolster sprint and Classics squads with Ben Turner signing

News
By
Published

British racer joins on a three-year deal from Netcompany Ineos

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 14: Ben Turner of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team competes during the 2nd Copenhagen Sprint 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite a 228.2km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ben Turner is on the move from Netcompany Ineoss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep have announced the signing of British racer Ben Turner on a three-year deal from Netcompany Ineos.

27-year-old Turner, who has raced with Ineos since turning pro in 2022, will boost Soudal-QuickStep's Classics and sprint lineups.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.