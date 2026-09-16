Soudal-QuickStep bolster sprint and Classics squads with Ben Turner signing

Soudal-QuickStep have announced the signing of British racer Ben Turner on a three-year deal from Netcompany Ineos.

27-year-old Turner, who has raced with Ineos since turning pro in 2022, will boost Soudal-QuickStep's Classics and sprint lineups.

Turner has three professional victories to his name, including sprint wins at the 2025 Vuelta a España and 2025 Tour de Pologne.

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He's also been a strong Classics performer, having burst onto the scene in 2022 with top 10 finishes at Dwars door Vlaanderen and Brabantse Pijl plus 11th place at Paris-Roubaix.

"Obviously, for me it's a big privilege to join Soudal-QuickStep, a team which I've always dreamed of being part of since being small and watching the Classics together with my dad," Turner said upon signing with the Belgian team.

"Even after I turned professional, it was a team I was always looking at to see what they were doing in the races and always keeping an eye on them.

"After discussing with Jurgen [Foré, team CEO] and the team, I realised quickly that we are on the same page, that's why I'm super excited to be part of this organisation from 2027. I want to develop myself into a better rider here, try to win races, and help the squad get victories.

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"I'm looking forward to being part of this environment and racing for Soudal-QuickStep, it's something that gives me a massive motivation for next season."

Turner is Soudal-QuickStep's third signing for 2027, joining German fastman Tim Torn Teutenberg and Italian all-rounder Lorenzo Milesi on the incoming list. Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Casper Pedersen (Uno-X Mobility) are the two riders confirmed to be leaving the team for 2027.

"We have been following Ben for quite some time now and realised that he is the type of rider that would immediately find his place in our team. Ben has the right mindset and character to join the Wolfpack," said Foré.

"He is someone who can perform in the Classics and in stage races, but also help the squad in a wide range of races, and that's why we are excited he will race with us through 2029. We still think he has the capacity to improve even more, and we hope he'll hit new heights in the coming years as part of our squad."