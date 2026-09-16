'He's totally disconnected from reality' – Philippe Gilbert slams Tim Wellens' refusal to ride the World Championships for Belgium

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Cycling: 90th Road World Championships 2017 / Training Road Race Philippe GILBERT (BEL)/ Tim WELLENS (BEL)Training / RR / Bergen / RWC / © Tim De Waele
Gilbert (left) rode alongside Wellens for Belgium at the 2017 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens' decision to skip the UCI Road World Championships has already been heavily debated in Belgium. The dust has still not settled, with fuel being poured on the fire by Philippe Gilbert, who has said that Wellens is "totally disconnected from reality".

The comments, coming from one of the all-time Belgian greats and a former world champion no less, are striking in their strength and directness, with Gilbert accusing Wellens of disloyalty against his country.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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