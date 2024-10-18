Declan Irvine uses 'pioneer' eating skills to manage diabetes and battle Life Time Grand Prix riders at Big Sugar Gravel

By
published

Team Novo Nordisk rider among a trio of top Australians in elite men's field

TURNHOUT BELGIUM JUNE 12 Declan Irvine of Australia and Team Novo Nordisk sprints during the 93rd Baloise Belgium Tour 2024 Stage 1 a 12km individual time trial stage from Beringen to Beringen on June 12 2024 in Beringen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Declan Irvine shifts from the road to gravel this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk) is a bit wary of the 'big' elements at Big Sugar Gravel this Saturday. He's competed twice at The Traka 200, finished top 25 at Unbound Gravel 200 and raced at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships. 

Those were all big events, but it is the size of the gravel and challenges of the undulating terrain at Big Sugar Gravel that have him focused on how to stay properly fueled. After all, he's not just competing against an all-star field of gravel competitors, many of them battling for final positions in the Life Time Grand Prix, but as an elite athlete with type 1 diabetes he is also keeping an eye on his blood sugar levels.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).