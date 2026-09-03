'We are still careful in speaking this out' – Primož Roglič in position to strike and win fifth Vuelta a España, say Red Bull, but pre-race crash keeps them realistic

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Sports director Vanthourenhout says Slovenian could still come unstuck after being hit by a driver and 'missing 10 important days' in preparation for Grand Tour

Primož Roglič leads a chase group up Aramon Valdelinares on stage 7 of the 2026 Vuelta a España
Primož Roglič has found himself well in contention for another red jersey at this year's Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

No one knows how to close out the Vuelta a España better than four-time winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), except perhaps for Roberto Heras, the man with whom he shares the record for the most red jersey overall titles.

However, after the abandon of Tadej Pogačar on stage 8, Roglič now has the chance to win that elusive fifth, an outcome which he and his team didn't think possible before the start, the Slovenian having been hit by a driver in the build-up to the Spanish Grand Tour.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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