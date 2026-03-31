A dark horse for the podium at Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix? – Cycling's new late attacker is making his presence impossible to ignore

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Bahrain Victorious say Alec Segaert is 'more confident, and he knows that now, these attacks have become his style'

DENAIN, FRANCE - MARCH 19: Alec Segaert of Belgium and Team Bahrain - Victorious celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 67th Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut 2026 a 200.4km one day race from Denain to Denain on March 19, 2026 in Denain, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Alec Segaert celebrates victory at the GP de Denain (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sight of anyone bridging across solo to a leading duo of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert is certain to pique the interest of the cycling world, but young Belgian Alec Segaert is quickly making the late attack his trademark move and his presence impossible to ignore.

Already a winner at WorldTour level in a time trial and a three-time under-23 European ITT Champion, Segaert has surely taken inspiration from Fabian Cancellara in his methods, and could prove a genuine outside podium contender for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the coming two weeks.

"He's already improved quite a lot. He's more confident, and he knows that now, these attacks have become his style," said Bahrain Victorious sports director Michał Gołaś to Cyclingnews of their star signing for 2026 from Lotto.

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Flanders and Roubaix are, of course, different beasts entirely from Denain and the renamed Gent-Wevelgem, and the climbs at the former could prove a stretch too far for Segaert. But at 23, he's already showing signs of becoming a top Classics contender, and Bahrain's main leader ahead of Matej Mohorič.

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