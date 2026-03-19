Gran Prix de Denain: Alec Segaert fends off peloton by handful of metres for stunning solo win

Twenty-four hours after his heartbreak at Nokere Koerse, Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious) ended up on the winning side of a nail-biting breakaway pursuit, taking out the Gran Prix de Denain-Porte du Hainaut in dramatic fashion.



The Belgian was caught in sight of the finish line as the sprinters hit out on Wednesday, but this time he was caught just beyond it, marking a memorable win after a thrilling day of racing on the cobblestones of northern France.



Milan Menten (Lotto-Intermarché) won the futile sprint from the main bunch to take second place, with Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) taking the final spot on the podium.



Segaert’s victory was all the more remarkable given that he was in fact the chaser for much of the finale. Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike), the day’s principal aggressor, looked to have made a winning move on the final cobblestone sector, riding away from Segaert after the pair had been out front as a duo for 40km.



However, Segaert never fully fell away and clung grimly to his task, riding several bike lengths behind the Norwegian, without actually making contact, for the best part of 10km.



What happened next was extraordinary. Hagenes started to slow – whether through sheer fatigue or sensing the baying peloton would surely catch them – and Segaert took a flying launch at his back wheel with 2.5km to go. The Belgian ripped right past and into the lead, turning the tables in an instant.



He stuck to his aero position, made use of his time trialling skills, and got every last ounce of energy from his legs as he made his way through the final metres of the race. The 23-year-old must have feared a repeat of his last-gasp heartbreak from the previous day, but in fact he took it all the way to the line and celebrated with disbelieving exuberance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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