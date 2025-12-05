Deceuninck steps away from title sponsorship with Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck

Deceuninck on display on the Mathieu van der Poel's jersey as he claims the 2025 Paris Roubaix

Deceuninck will be stepping away from its title sponsorship of Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck, but the window and door company will still keep a spot on the teams' jerseys in 2026.

“We look back on the past four years with great pride. As a title sponsor we experienced many highlights and were part of a highly successful team in a global sport," said Deceuninck CEO Francis Van Eeckhout in a statement from the team.

"Ending our role as title sponsor was not an easy decision, but at the same time we are pleased to continue our collaboration as a jersey partner. We remain fans and loyal supporters of the team, and we look forward to what the future will bring."

During the time of the Deceuninck title sponsorship of the men's and women's teams the squad said its riders had claimed 30 stage victories in Grand Tours, ten world titles across the disciplines of cyclocross, mountain bike, road, track and eRacing plus a hefty list of key one-day victories at events from Milan-San Remo to Paris Roubaix and La Flèche Wallonne.

Puck Pieterse celebrating with her Fenix-Deceuninck teammates at La Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before joining Alpecin and Fenix as a title sponsor Deceuninck had been on board with the QuickStep team from 2019 until the end of 2021 so has had an involvement in top level cycling extending well beyond the four years. The withdrawal of its most recent title sponsorship comes as fellow Belgian teams, Lotto and Intermarché-Wanty, merge amid what is clearly a tough climate for cycling sponsorship in the nation and beyond. Lotto lost DSTNY as a sponsor at the end of last year and Circus disappearing from the Intermarché-Wanty squad in 2024.

The statement did not outline how long Deceuninck has committed to being a jersey sponsor for but expressed gratitude for its continued involvement even after deciding to relinquish its title position.

"Today’s message is not a farewell, it is a confirmation of a new chapter. Deceuninck has played an important role in our development over the past four years, and we are deeply grateful for their support," team managers Philip and Christoph Roodhooft said in a statement.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We are pleased that they will continue to be part of our structure as we move into the future," they added.

"With Deceuninck staying onboard, we hope to live more memorable moments together."