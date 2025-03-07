Deceuninck to end title sponsorship of men’s and women’s WorldTeams at end of 2025

Door manufacturer Deceuninck is to end its title sponsorship of the Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck teams, and their associated development outfits, at the end of 2025, the company announced on Friday.

Dececuninck has sponsored the teams of Mathieu van der Poel, Jasper Philipsen and Puck Pieterse since 2022, after previously sponsoring Deceuninck-Quick Step from 2019 to 2021.

"The successful collaboration has delivered the desired results in terms of brand awareness for the company," Francis Van Eeckhout, Executive Chairman of Deceuninck, said in a press release issued by the brand.

"In consultation with the team management, we have come to the conclusion that we can continue to strengthen each other in a different form of partnership."

The four-year partnership has seen the men’s and women’s teams take world titles in road racing, mountain biking and cyclo-cross, stage wins at the Tour de France, and six Monument victories.

Under Deceuninck’s sponsorship the organisation also added a women’s development team to the men’s squad that was set up in 2021.

Though departing as naming sponsor, Deceuninck is expected to continue with the team as a minor sponsor, with their logo still appearing on the team jerseys.

"The gratitude for their commitment is far greater than the disappointment over the decision to take a step back," said general manager Philip Roodhooft.

The departure of Deceuninck as title partner means that the team, which has Mathieu van der Poel on their roster until 2028, is now searching for a new secondary partner to join haircare brand Alpecin, who has been naming sponsor of the team since 2020.

"Of course, this presents a challenge for us as a team, but we were informed in a timely manner, and we are doing everything we can to attract another strong secondary naming partner," Roodhooft added.

Alpecin last renewed their commitment to the team in 2021, for four years, meaning the current deal would also run out at the end of 2025, but there’s no indication at present that they won’t continue past that point.