Visma-Lease a Bike reportedly seeking new title sponsor with Visma set to take a step back

Dutch squad aiming for boosted budget to continue competing with other super-teams in the coming years

Visma-Lease a Bike are reportedly seeking a new title sponsor as the Dutch team seek to keep up in cycling's budgetary arms race with other top teams including UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Decathlon-CMA CGM, and Lidl-Trek.

According to a report by the Dutch website WielerFlits on Wednesday, team title sponsor Visma, a Norwegian business software company, is not prepared to continue increasing its budget and will instead "take a step back" from the team, without pulling away entirely.

WielerFlits reports that Visma-Lease a Bike aren't in danger of folding or ceasing operations; the team will continue with its current range of sponsors, including Lease a Bike, Rabobank and PON, which owns Cervélo. However, in order to stay competitive at the very top of the sport, higher budgets are needed in the coming years.

The average men's WorldTour team budget in 2025 was €32 million, with UAE at the top of the list at €60 million. The biggest teams in the sport, including Visma, have budgets over €40 million.

Money in Sport's report on Visma-Lease a Bike's finances showed that the team – including the women's and development squads – had revenues of €52 million in 2024, with operating costs of almost €59 million, resulting in a €6 million loss.

