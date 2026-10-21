Cycling airbag system Aerobag named one of the best inventions of 2026

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Belgian company has been working on the device since the death of Bjorg Lambrecht in 2019, and has now received an accolade from Time magazine

The Aerobag airbag system
The Aerobag airbag system (Image credit: Aerobag)
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A new wearable airbag safety device for cyclists has made it onto Time magazine's list of best inventions in 2026.

Belgian company Aerobag's device is among 15 entries in the magazine's list under the 'sports & fitness' category, among a total of 300 inventions "making the world better, smarter, and more fun" this year, Time say.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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