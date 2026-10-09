Can cyclists actually avoid injuries and illness? Experts examined three years of UAE Team Emirates-XRG data to find out

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A broken rider is like a broken wheel: useless, so in a sport obsessed with marginal gains, staying injury-free might be the biggest advantage of all. Drawing on medical research by UAE Team Emirates-XRG, James Witts analyses the stark cost of crashes, illness and lost training days

Ivo Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG reacts after crashing during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's medical team analysed three seasons' worth of data in a bid to reduce the number of days lost to injury and illness (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar’s Vuelta a España challenge came to a crashing halt when the Slovenian appeared to clip an object on the road that sent him reeling to his right into the peloton. He flew over his handlebars, landed heavily, and suffered fractures of his collarbone and spine, plus a concussion, ending his 2026 season early. The incident was unusual. Not only was the Slovenian on a wide, innocuous road, but it was the first time in 46 stage races that he’d abandoned. Pogacar’s previous race-ending crash came at Liège–Bastogne–Liège in 2023, when he fractured his wrist.

Less unusual is an unusual fact: “There are significantly more crashes on the right side than on the left. We can’t explain why. We’re looking into it.” The words of Raaghib Fredericks, UAE Team Emirates-XRG doctor, at this July’s Science & Cycling conference in Barcelona, where the South African presented his provisional findings on the injury and illness rates at the world’s leading cycling team for seasons 2019 to 2021. That crash bias was a footnote to a fascinating hour that revealed why staying injury- and illness-free is the most significant (albeit unsexy) performance boost a team and its riders can enjoy…

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