'Why were voices like mine left out of the investigation?' - John Degenkolb hits back at Picnic-PostNL criticism

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German says he 'never experienced a culture of fear'

John Degenkolb of Germany and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 16th Flandrien 0.0 Classic 2026
John Degenkolb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Paris-Roubaix winner John Degenkolb took to Instagram on Monday to rebut allegations that his team, Picnic-PostNL, operates in a 'culture of fear' and an 'unsafe working situation' following a damning report by NOS Sport and De Waaier.

Writing in German, Degenkolb said in his ten years with the organisation out of 16 years as a pro cyclist, he had never experienced a "culture of fear" either in his first stint with the team when it was Argos-Shimano from 2012 to 2016, or "after my deliberate return to the team in 2022".

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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