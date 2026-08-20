'Cars from the general public coming at me from all directions' – Maeve Plouffe narrowly avoids being hit by driver at Tour of Britain Women

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'We're reviewing what happened... with the seriousness and empathy these comments demand' say British Cycling after stage incident

The peloton races towards Cockermouth during stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women
The peloton races towards Cockermouth during stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: SWPix.com)

Less than a week after Finlay Tarling was struck and killed by a non-race driver at the Volta a Portugal, Australian racer Maeve Plouffe put rider safety in the spotlight once again at the Tour of Britain Women.

19-year-old Tarling died during stage 8 in Portugal when he was hit by a driver who got on the race course after the peloton had passed through. Plouffe, meanwhile, found herself riding among non-race traffic at the rear of the race convoy during stage 1.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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