GP Industria & Artigianato: Tom Pidcock backs up his MTB Worlds success with victory in Italy

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Christian Scaroni comes in second with Anthon Charmig taking third

Tom Pidcock wins in Italy at the 2026 Gran Premio Industria &amp; Artigianato di Larciano
Tom Pidcock wins in Italy at the 2026 Gran Premio Industria & Artigianato di Larciano (Image credit: Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

Tom Pidcock proved his excellent form, backing up last weekend’s mountain bike World Championships winning ride with victory at the GP Industria & Artigianato on Sunday.

The Pinarello-Q36.5 rider attacked on the day’s final climb, riding alone to the win, finishing 12 seconds ahead of a six-man sprint from which Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) took second place while Anthon Charmig (UNO-X Mobility) was third.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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