Tom Pidcock proved his excellent form, backing up last weekend’s mountain bike World Championships winning ride with victory at the GP Industria & Artigianato on Sunday.

The Pinarello-Q36.5 rider attacked on the day’s final climb, riding alone to the win, finishing 12 seconds ahead of a six-man sprint from which Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) took second place while Anthon Charmig (UNO-X Mobility) was third.

The win will further boost Pidcock’s confidence with the GPs Québec and Montréal next week, prefacing a wide open Road World Championships.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

“I came here to find my road legs again after being on the mountain bike, but it turns out they weren’t so bad," he said in a team statement Sunday afternoon.

“It was super, super hot today and we knew it was all going to be about the final climb. Normally after the Mountain Bike World Championships it takes me a little bit of time to find my road legs again because it’s a very different sort of effort, so I’m really happy with how I felt today.

“Quinten [Hermans] made sure that when people started attacking we were never on the back foot. He was always there at the front and was super strong, so I think we can be very happy with how we rode," Pidcock noted about teamwork, Hermans the next best Pinarello rider going 14th.

The first in a long series of Italian autumn classics started with this historic race which dates back to the 1970s. A second-tier 1.Pro race, the race attracted eight WorldTour teams, with Pidcock also on the start list representing Pinarello-Q36.5, one of the 12 second division ProTeams.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Starting and finishing in Larciano, the 196.4km route took in a number of loops around the Tuscan town. The first four laps were almost totally flat, while the next four tackled the climb of to San Baronto, with the final, shorter final loop took in the Mungherino, which topped out eight kilometres for the line.

Early in the race a nine man group headed up the road, establishing a gap of well over five minutes, however, the climbs and the distance began to take their toll on the leading group, with riders being dropped one by one.

The last of the breakaway riders were caught on the final ascent of San Baronto, a group taking a lead of 25 seconds across the line for the final lap. However, when that group was caught on the final climb, Pidcock attacked, taking a small lead over the top.

Sunday marked Pidcock’s first-ever appearance at Larciano, a race that began in 1977.

“If you want to win a race like this, that’s the way to do it – either from a small group or by going alone. It’s really positive to come here and win.”

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 4:33:08 2 Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana 0:00:12 3 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Movistar Team Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:00:18 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 0:00:28 10 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:00:40 11 Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Movistar Team 0:00:42 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:01:05 15 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:01:10 16 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 0:01:16 18 Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Petrolike Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Samuele Battistella (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:01:19 27 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 0:01:23 29 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:05 30 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Andrea Cantoni (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Samuel Bertolli (Ita) Team Nippo Nuovacomauto Obor Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) XDS Astana 0:02:07 35 Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 0:02:09 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 0:02:12 37 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:28 38 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Fabricio German Crozzolo (Arg) Polti-VisitMalta Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana 0:02:33 41 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:46 43 Vicente Rojas Naranjo (Chi) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Fernando Tercero Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta 0:02:47 45 Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:51 46 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 0:03:14 49 Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Totalenergies 0:03:56 51 Matteo Vercher (Fra) Totalenergies Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Joris Delbove (Fra) Totalenergies Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Max Van Der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:13 54 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 0:04:28 57 Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:37 59 Ben Granger (GBr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 0:05:53 60 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:15 61 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Frølich Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Cofidis Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta 0:06:38 67 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali- Repsol 0:08:46 70 Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:11 71 Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber Row 70 - Cell 2 72 António Tomas Morgado (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:09:14 73 Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) 0:09:27 77 Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 0:10:01 78 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ United 0:10:13 79 Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mgl) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Wouter Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 81 - Cell 2 DNF Bálint Feldhoffer (Hun) Bahrain Victorious Development Team Row 82 - Cell 2 DNF Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious Row 83 - Cell 2 DNF Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious Row 84 - Cell 2 DNF Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious Row 85 - Cell 2 DNF Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber Row 86 - Cell 2 DNF Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber Row 87 - Cell 2 DNF Luca Paletti (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber Row 88 - Cell 2 DNF Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 89 - Cell 2 DNF Hugo De La Calle Arango (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 90 - Cell 2 DNF Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 91 - Cell 2 DNF Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 92 - Cell 2 DNF Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 93 - Cell 2 DNF Simon Carr (GBr) Cofidis Row 94 - Cell 2 DNF Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis Row 95 - Cell 2 DNF Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis Row 96 - Cell 2 DNF Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis Row 97 - Cell 2 DNF Alexander Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost Row 98 - Cell 2 DNF David Joshua Golliker (GBr) Ef Education- Aevolo Row 99 - Cell 2 DNF Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost Row 100 - Cell 2 DNF Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi Row 101 - Cell 2 DNF Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi Row 102 - Cell 2 DNF Andrea Cobalchini (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia Row 103 - Cell 2 DNF Giacomo Dentelli (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia Row 104 - Cell 2 DNF Thomas Gamba (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia Row 105 - Cell 2 DNF Diego Nembrini (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia Row 106 - Cell 2 DNF Cristian Remelli (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia Row 107 - Cell 2 DNF Thomas Rossetti (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia Row 108 - Cell 2 DNF Riccardo Biondani (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 109 - Cell 2 DNF Carlo Cortesi (Ita) Row 110 - Cell 2 DNF Piergiorgio Cozzani (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 111 - Cell 2 DNF Simone Lucca (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 112 - Cell 2 DNF Soh Narumi (Jpn) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 113 - Cell 2 DNF Francesco Tessari (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 114 - Cell 2 DNF Ivan Troia (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club Row 115 - Cell 2 DNF Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 116 - Cell 2 DNF Baptiste Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 117 - Cell 2 DNF Joshua Kench (NZl) Groupama-FDJ United Row 118 - Cell 2 DNF Diego Bracalente (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 119 - Cell 2 DNF Florian Samuel Kajamini (Ita) XDS Astana Row 120 - Cell 2 DNF Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 121 - Cell 2 DNF Tommaso Alunni (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente Row 122 - Cell 2 DNF Matthew Kingston (GBr) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente Row 123 - Cell 2 DNF Maxim Mishankov (Rus) Row 124 - Cell 2 DNF Francesco Parravano (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente Row 125 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente Row 126 - Cell 2 DNF George Wood (GBr) Row 127 - Cell 2 DNF Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team Row 128 - Cell 2 DNF Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team Row 129 - Cell 2 DNF Mattia Proietti Gagliardoni (Ita) Movistar Team Academy Row 130 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 131 - Cell 2 DNF Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 132 - Cell 2 DNF Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 133 - Cell 2 DNF Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 134 - Cell 2 DNF Oliver Sims (GBr) Row 135 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 136 - Cell 2 DNF Roberto González (Pan) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 137 - Cell 2 DNF Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 138 - Cell 2 DNF Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan Row 139 - Cell 2 DNF Filippo Conca (Ita) Jayco-AlUla Row 140 - Cell 2 DNF David Gaffney (Irl) Hagens Berman Jayco Row 141 - Cell 2 DNF Giacomo Serangeli (Ita) Hagens Berman Jayco Row 142 - Cell 2 DNF Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla Row 143 - Cell 2 DNF Francisco Muñoz Llana (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta Row 144 - Cell 2 DNF Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies Row 145 - Cell 2 DNF Diego Casagrande (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 Row 146 - Cell 2 DNF Jan Huber (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 Row 147 - Cell 2 DNF Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 148 - Cell 2 DNF Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 149 - Cell 2 DNF Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 150 - Cell 2 DNF Jaime Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 151 - Cell 2 DNF Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 152 - Cell 2 DNF Jelle Johannink (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 153 - Cell 2 DNF Jannis Peter (Ger) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 154 - Cell 2 DNF Abram Stockman (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 155 - Cell 2 DNF Urianstad Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 156 - Cell 2 DNF Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 157 - Cell 2 DNF Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana Row 158 - Cell 2 DNF Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana Row 159 - Cell 2 DNF Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana Row 160 - Cell 2

For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.