GP Industria & Artigianato: Tom Pidcock backs up his MTB Worlds success with victory in Italy
Christian Scaroni comes in second with Anthon Charmig taking third
Tom Pidcock proved his excellent form, backing up last weekend’s mountain bike World Championships winning ride with victory at the GP Industria & Artigianato on Sunday.
The Pinarello-Q36.5 rider attacked on the day’s final climb, riding alone to the win, finishing 12 seconds ahead of a six-man sprint from which Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) took second place while Anthon Charmig (UNO-X Mobility) was third.
The win will further boost Pidcock’s confidence with the GPs Québec and Montréal next week, prefacing a wide open Road World Championships.
“I came here to find my road legs again after being on the mountain bike, but it turns out they weren’t so bad," he said in a team statement Sunday afternoon.
“It was super, super hot today and we knew it was all going to be about the final climb. Normally after the Mountain Bike World Championships it takes me a little bit of time to find my road legs again because it’s a very different sort of effort, so I’m really happy with how I felt today.
“Quinten [Hermans] made sure that when people started attacking we were never on the back foot. He was always there at the front and was super strong, so I think we can be very happy with how we rode," Pidcock noted about teamwork, Hermans the next best Pinarello rider going 14th.
The first in a long series of Italian autumn classics started with this historic race which dates back to the 1970s. A second-tier 1.Pro race, the race attracted eight WorldTour teams, with Pidcock also on the start list representing Pinarello-Q36.5, one of the 12 second division ProTeams.
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Starting and finishing in Larciano, the 196.4km route took in a number of loops around the Tuscan town. The first four laps were almost totally flat, while the next four tackled the climb of to San Baronto, with the final, shorter final loop took in the Mungherino, which topped out eight kilometres for the line.
Early in the race a nine man group headed up the road, establishing a gap of well over five minutes, however, the climbs and the distance began to take their toll on the leading group, with riders being dropped one by one.
The last of the breakaway riders were caught on the final ascent of San Baronto, a group taking a lead of 25 seconds across the line for the final lap. However, when that group was caught on the final climb, Pidcock attacked, taking a small lead over the top.
Sunday marked Pidcock’s first-ever appearance at Larciano, a race that began in 1977.
“If you want to win a race like this, that’s the way to do it – either from a small group or by going alone. It’s really positive to come here and win.”
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
4:33:08
|
2
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:00:12
|
3
|
Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:00:18
|
9
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:00:28
|
10
|
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:00:40
|
11
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Movistar Team
|
0:00:42
|
13
|
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Quinten Hermans (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:01:05
|
15
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:01:10
|
16
|
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:01:16
|
18
|
Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Iker Mintegi Claver (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Petrolike
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Samuele Battistella (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:01:19
|
27
|
Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:01:23
|
29
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:02:05
|
30
|
Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Andrea Cantoni (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Samuel Bertolli (Ita) Team Nippo Nuovacomauto Obor
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:02:07
|
35
|
Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
0:02:09
|
36
|
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
0:02:12
|
37
|
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:02:28
|
38
|
Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Fabricio German Crozzolo (Arg) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:02:33
|
41
|
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:02:46
|
43
|
Vicente Rojas Naranjo (Chi) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Fernando Tercero Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:02:47
|
45
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:02:51
|
46
|
Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:03:14
|
49
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:03:56
|
51
|
Matteo Vercher (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Joris Delbove (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Max Van Der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:04:13
|
54
|
Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
0:04:28
|
57
|
Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|
0:05:37
|
59
|
Ben Granger (GBr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
0:05:53
|
60
|
Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
0:06:15
|
61
|
Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Frølich Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Adria Pericas Capdevila (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Cofidis
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Andréa Mifsud (Mlt) Polti-VisitMalta
|
0:06:38
|
67
|
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Toralf Rydningen Martinsen (Nor) Team Drali- Repsol
|
0:08:46
|
70
|
Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:09:11
|
71
|
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
António Tomas Morgado (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:09:14
|
73
|
Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
76
|
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr)
|
0:09:27
|
77
|
Luca Cretti (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
0:10:01
|
78
|
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:10:13
|
79
|
Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mgl) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Wouter Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Bálint Feldhoffer (Hun) Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Martin Santiago Herreño Polania (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luca Paletti (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Hugo De La Calle Arango (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Simon Carr (GBr) Cofidis
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alexander Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
David Joshua Golliker (GBr) Ef Education- Aevolo
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Cobalchini (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Giacomo Dentelli (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Thomas Gamba (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Diego Nembrini (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Cristian Remelli (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Thomas Rossetti (Ita) General Store- Essegibi- F.Lli Curia
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Riccardo Biondani (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Carlo Cortesi (Ita)
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Piergiorgio Cozzani (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Simone Lucca (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Soh Narumi (Jpn) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francesco Tessari (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ivan Troia (Ita) Gragnano Sporting Club
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Baptiste Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joshua Kench (NZl) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Diego Bracalente (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Florian Samuel Kajamini (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tommaso Alunni (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matthew Kingston (GBr) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Maxim Mishankov (Rus)
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francesco Parravano (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Mg.K Vis Costruzioni E Ambiente
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
George Wood (GBr)
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mattia Proietti Gagliardoni (Ita) Movistar Team Academy
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Oliver Sims (GBr)
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roberto González (Pan) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Col) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Brennan
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Filippo Conca (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 140 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
David Gaffney (Irl) Hagens Berman Jayco
|Row 141 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Giacomo Serangeli (Ita) Hagens Berman Jayco
|Row 142 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 143 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Francisco Muñoz Llana (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|Row 144 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 145 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Diego Casagrande (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|Row 146 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jan Huber (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|Row 147 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Aivaras Mikutis (Ltu) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 148 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 149 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 150 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jaime Torres Arias (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 151 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 152 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jelle Johannink (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 153 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jannis Peter (Ger) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 154 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Abram Stockman (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets
|Row 155 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Urianstad Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 156 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 157 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 158 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
|Row 159 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|Row 160 - Cell 2
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A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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