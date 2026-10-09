Three course features that could be make or break at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup

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There is no easing up on the 144km men's elite course or the 125.6km women's route but there are key points where riders may have to dig deep if they want a rainbow jersey

Riders out on a reconnaissance ride on the final section of the course including the Folly climb
(Image credit: Patrick Boeré / Nannup UCI Gravel World Championships)

The course for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia, is carved out of a landscape that delivers so many options for a gravel race and the SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series event has, over the years, tried and tested a number of them. The. outcome as the organisers now deliver the rainbow jersey race is an unrelenting 144km course for the elite men and a 125.6km route for the elite women.

It will be a test with 3,179 metres of vertical gain for the women and 3,713 metres for the men on what are described as 'Liège–Bastogne–Liège climbs' as the course winds its way through the course in the Blackwood Valley. 'Draining' seems to be the word riders keep using when asked how the course is after they've had a chance to ride it for the first time.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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