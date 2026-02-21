'He pushed me to the limit' – Antonio Tiberi loses UAE Tour lead after feeling the full force of Del Toro's violent Jebel Hafeet attacks

News
By published

Italian rider disappointed but takes mostly positives from final climbing day as he looks set to finish second overall at WorldTour race

Antonio Tiberi and Isaac del Toro on stage 6 at the UAE Tour
Antonio Tiberi (Image credit: Alamy)

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) felt the full brunt of Isaac del Toro's power on the penultimate day of the UAE Tour, and despite ceding control of the race lead on the slopes up to Jebel Hafeet, he could only look back on his week of racing as a big positive.

Del Toro launched two moves in the final 5km of racing, the first was long and dropped everyone except Tiberi in the red jersey, but the second was killer, leaving the Italian in his wake as he went on to win the stage and move into the lead with one sprint stage to go.

"For sure, I look more to the positive things, because I've never started a season like this," Tiberi said. "now, I've already won a race – the last time was in the Tour of Hungary [in May] – and it's here in February, at the UAE Tour, a WorldTour to race, so I'm super, super happy about the feelings."

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.