UAE Tour: Isaac del Toro triumphs on Jebel Hafeet summit finish to take race lead from Antonio Tiberi

Luke Plapp and Felix Gall fill out stage podium as Italian loses 31 seconds and red jersey

UAE Team Emirates&#039;s Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro Romero reacts after finishing first place in the sixth stage of the UAE Tour cycling event from al-Ain Museum to Jebel Hafeet in Abu Dhabi on February 21, 2026. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) soloed home to win stage 6 of the UAE Tour atop the race's second summit finish at Jebel Hafeet, distancing Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) and taking the race lead in the process.

The Mexican attacked 2.5km from the top of the climb, putting in an acceleration that Tiberi couldn't match. For the remainder of the climb, the Italian went backwards, eventually finishing the day in fourth at 31 seconds down.

How it unfolded

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 21: Peter Oxenberg of Denmark and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the breakaway during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 6 a 168km stage from Al Ain Museum to Jebel Hafeet 1036m / #UCIWT / on February 21, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The break of the day out on the road to Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 6 of the UAE Tour would be the final chance to make a difference at the top of the GC standings, holding as it did the second summit finish of the race ahead of a sprint closer.

The 168km from Al Ain Museum to Jebel Hafeet were largely pan-flat but came with a sting in the tail in the form of the closing climb, which ran for 10.6km at an average of 6.9%.

The opening 30km of the stage would be characterised by frequent, if unsuccessfu,l attacks at the front of the peloton as riders tried and failed to establish a breakaway.

A group of nine riders eventually made it away with around 130km to run, with Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon-CMA CGM) joined in the move by Axel Huens, Johan Jacobs (Groupama-FDJ United), Josh Tarling, Peter Øxenberg (Ineos Grenadiers), Mark Stewart (Modern Adventure), Alessandro Romele (XDS-Astana), Mattia Gaffuri (Picnic-PostNL), and Owain Doull (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Nickolas Zukowsky (Pinarello-Q36.5) attempted to make it across the gap, but the pair didn't succeed, eventually being reabsorbed by the peloton 10km later.

Teams including UAE, Lotto-Intermarché, and Bahrain Victorious worked to contain the breakaway's advantage, which never reached further than two minutes – even on the long, flat run which made up the majority of the stage.

Bahrain Victorious&#039;s Italian rider Antonio Tiberi reacts after finishing the sixth stage of the UAE Tour cycling event from al-Ain Museum to Jebel Hafeet in Abu Dhabi on February 21, 2026. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)

Antonio Tiberi crosses the line having lost the red jersey on the finishing climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of the stage was a quiet affair, with the break racing along around two minutes up and the peloton in no hurry to make the catch. Huens led the race over the first sprint of the day with 106km to go.

Soon afterwards, Doull dropped back from the breakaway, leaving eight riders out front. Romele would also lose contact along the way, and with 20km left to run, the gap remained at two minutes.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe moved to the front en masse before the start of the final climb, while up front, Jacobs led Bissegger over the day's second and final sprint with 14km to go.

At the start of the climb, the remaining breakaway men held onto a 1:25 lead, though Jacobs and Stewart both dropped out of the move in the early kilometres of the ascent. At the 10km marker, Tarling made his way to the front to push the pace, subsequently dropping Huens, Gaffuri, and Bissegger.

The Ineos pairing were the last men left standing, while further back it was Decathlon-CMA CGM who had moved to the head of the peloton. The French squad's efforts shredded the main group, leaving a select group of around 15 or so contenders by the 6km mark.

Soon enough they'd lead the race after Tarling finished his work at the front, leaving Øxenberg to battle on briefly before he too was caught. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) made an attempt to break clear with 6km to go, but soon enough he was going out the rear, losing contact for good with 5km to run. Gall countered the move with Harold Tejada (XDS-Astana) going with him

4km from the summit, Del Toro launched the first of his moves, immediately isolating himself and Tiberi as the rest of the hopefuls dropped back.

The pair soon caught and passed Gall and Tejada, while Plapp came across to make a trio up front. That grouping wouldn't last long, however, with Del Toro striking the killer blow 2.5km from the finish. Tiberi couldn't match the upping of the pace, and so his race was done. He didn't fully explode, but lost enough ground to fall out of the red jersey, likely for good with only a final sprint stage left to run.

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 21: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 6 a 168km stage from Al Ain Museum to Jebel Hafeet 1036m / #UCIWT / on February 21, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Del Toro celebrates on the podium as the new race leader (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

