'We're riding with a completely different mentality than last season' – XDS-Astana not chasing UCI points despite earning 1,000 in one day

News
By published

'In the 14 years I was on the team, the term UCI points was never mentioned once. I still believe the points will come naturally,' says directeur sportif

XDS-Astana Team&#039;s Italian rider Christian Scaroni (4R) celebrates with teammates on the podium after winning the 5th and last stage, and being winner overall of the Tour of Oman cycling race from Nizwa to Green Mountain, on February 11, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP via Getty Images)
XDS-Astana celebrate overall victory and a one-two at the 2026 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images)

XDS-Astana have said that they moved away from last season's "one-time" strategy of chasing UCI points, even after racking up a serious gain of 1,068 points in one day on Wednesday.

In 2025, the Kazakhstani team rallied to secure WorldTour status, racking up 32 wins and 6,727 UCI points as they finished fourth in the season-end rankings among the top 18 teams during the three-year license period.

The team has enjoyed a flying start to 2026, too, with six wins already. Following the end of the Tour of Oman, won by Cristian Scaroni ahead of teammate Cristían Rodríguez, they lie second in the UCI rankings on 2,447.7 points, behind only UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

XDS Astana Team&#039;s Italian rider Christian Scaroni celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the 5th and last stage, and be winner overall of the Tour of Oman cycling race from Nizwa to Green Mountain, on February 11, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

Christian Scaroni takes the win in Oman ahead of teammate Rodríguez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, former under-23 world champion Yevgeniy Fedorov led a team and nation one-two at the Asian Continental Championships time trial ahead of Nicolas Vinokourov.

Tuesday brought yet more success and more points, too. Fedorov, Haoyu Su, and Vinokourov finished first, second, and fourth in the road race, respectively, bringing 575 points.

Over at the Tour of Oman, Scaroni and Rodríguez finished one-two in the Green Mountain finale and the overall standings, with the team adding 493 points to their tally.

XDS-Astana will aim to remain in the WorldTour beyond the current three-year cycle, but wins – and in top-level races – will be the goal, rather than targeting smaller races which bring points hauls.

"We're now entering a new three-year cycle that will determine promotion and relegation. You can afford to lose points again, because a new cycle is starting anyway," Fofonov said.

"Suppose we don't get many points now, there's always next year to make up for it. If that happens again, you shouldn't start thinking about points again until 2028. It's a kind of emergency strategy, which you should only apply in that situation.

"We may not have scored enough in the WorldTour races last year. Someone like Christian Scaroni mainly earned his points at the level below the WorldTour, while I hope they can also compete for top-tier titles this year, like in the Ardennes Classics. Besides that, we naturally want to keep winning a lot of races."

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.