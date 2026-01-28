'I want to lead by example' – Ben Healy extends contract with EF Education-EasyPost

Irish racer, who specialises in the hills and long breakaways, to stay on board at US team through 2029

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - NOVEMBER 01: Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education–EasyPost during the team presentation prior to the 4th Tour de France EFGH Singapore 2025 on November 01, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Ben Healy is remaining at EF Education-EasyPost for the forseeable future (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost have announced that Ben Healy has extended his contract through the end of 2029.

The move secures the future of one of the sport's premier puncheurs and breakaway men, and sees him remain at the US squad through his eighth professional season.

Healy, 25, joined the team as a neo-pro in 2022 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the hills. His palmarès boasts long solo stage wins at the Giro d'Italia (50km in 2023) and the Tour de France (42km last summer), as well as podium places at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Amstel Gold Race.

"To be here in this position with the palmarès that I have is something I'm super proud of. I have grown so much as a rider and really refined my craft. I've never lost the hunger for it."

