'I want to lead by example' – Ben Healy extends contract with EF Education-EasyPost

EF Education-EasyPost have announced that Ben Healy has extended his contract through the end of 2029.

The move secures the future of one of the sport's premier puncheurs and breakaway men, and sees him remain at the US squad through his eighth professional season.

Healy, 25, joined the team as a neo-pro in 2022 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the hills. His palmarès boasts long solo stage wins at the Giro d'Italia (50km in 2023) and the Tour de France (42km last summer), as well as podium places at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Amstel Gold Race.

Healy is also a bronze medallist at the Road World Championships, having raced to third in Rwanda last autumn. In total, he has 10 wins to his name, and concluded last season as the 12th-ranked rider in the world.

"I'm close mates with the guys on the team, and that creates an infectious atmosphere that brings everyone closer together," Healy said upon signing his new deal.

"It's not just us guys, it's everyone, all the staff. There's not a race or a training camp you go to where you are disappointed to be there. It's always good fun, and the dinner table is always a great laugh. We spend so many days on the road, so that is super important. It makes you work that bit harder for each other."

This year, Healy will once again target the hilly races where he's found success in the past. He'll start his season at Strade Bianche (March 7), before taking on the Ardennes Classics in April. A return to the Tour de France is also on his schedule.

Healy said he's excited to get back to it after the off-season, noting that he's hungry for more success

"I just need to continue being myself," he said.

"I want to lead by example. I want to go about it how I always have done. I love the process of getting better. Coming out of the offseason, after not riding my bike for a couple of weeks, I was so excited to get back into that process. I find it so rewarding.

"To be here in this position with the palmarès that I have is something I'm super proud of. I have grown so much as a rider and really refined my craft. I've never lost the hunger for it."

This year, he's among the leaders on a team which will also count on the likes of Giro d'Italia podium finisher Richard Carapaz, Dwars door Vlaanderen champion Neilson Powless, and Giro stage winner Kasper Asgreen.

The EF squad for 2026 is largely the same as 2025, with just five changes, including the additions of US racer Luke Lamperti, Canadian Michael Leonard, and junior cyclo-cross world champion Mattia Agostinacchio.

"Getting to that place where I know I can go compete with the best is what motivates me," said Healy.

"I enjoy racing, and I enjoy being at the front of a race, but if you don't put in the work, you're not going to be there. The wins are obviously amazing, but it's just getting to the point where you are able to race and compete to win those races that drives me."