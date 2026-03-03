More bad luck hits Wout van Aert in first race back to rule him out of challenging for victory at Ename Samyn Classic

Belgian rider will hope for better fortune at his next appearance, Saturday's Strade Bianche

DOUR, BELGIUM - MARCH 03: Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 58th Ename Samyn Classic 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite a 203.8km one day race from Quaregnon to Dour on March 03, 2026 in Dour, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Wout van Aert was out of contention during his 2026 road debut at the Ename Samyn Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bad luck continued on an anticlimactic return to racing for Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the Ename Samyn Classic, with a late puncture and two bike changes ruling him out of contention for the victory on Tuesday.

Having suffered a setback and fractured his ankle at a cyclo-cross race in January, Van Aert's misfortune extended into February before his planned road start at Opening Weekend. Last week, a stomach bug forced him to push back his 2026 season debut to Le Samyn.

