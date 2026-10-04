Lennart Jasch declares arrival as GC force with Le Tour de Langkawi overall victory, Matteo Malucelli claims stage 8 sprint to deliver three stage wins for 2026

Race Results
By
Published

Italian rider now has nine stage wins in total after delivering trio of wins through past two editions as well

Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) claims his third victory of the 2026 edition on the final stage at Le Tour de Langkawi
Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) claims his third victory of the 2026 edition on the final stage at Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Jump To:

On the final stage to Putrajaya, Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) sprinted to his third win in the 2026 edition of Le Tour de Langkawi while Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) finished off a stellar first run at team leadership by keeping his firm grip on the leader's jersey right from stage 2 to the final finish line.

The 25-year-old German rider claimed the overall win after delivering a flawless run through the rest of the eight-stage Malaysian race. He took out his first tour victory with a margin of 26 seconds to Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA). The Spanish team also rounded out the podium of the race, which this year had three summit finishes to deepen the climbing battles, with Jan Castellon in third place on the GC at 42 seconds. Jasch and his team also managed to keep his lead in the Bubbles KOM jersey while they were at it.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.