Lennart Jasch declares arrival as GC force with Le Tour de Langkawi overall victory, Matteo Malucelli claims stage 8 sprint to deliver three stage wins for 2026

Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) claims his third victory of the 2026 edition on the final stage at Le Tour de Langkawi

On the final stage to Putrajaya, Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) sprinted to his third win in the 2026 edition of Le Tour de Langkawi while Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) finished off a stellar first run at team leadership by keeping his firm grip on the leader's jersey right from stage 2 to the final finish line.

The 25-year-old German rider claimed the overall win after delivering a flawless run through the rest of the eight-stage Malaysian race. He took out his first tour victory with a margin of 26 seconds to Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA). The Spanish team also rounded out the podium of the race, which this year had three summit finishes to deepen the climbing battles, with Jan Castellon in third place on the GC at 42 seconds. Jasch and his team also managed to keep his lead in the Bubbles KOM jersey while they were at it.

:"The team put so much trust into me and we came here with this vision of testing me as a GC rider and I think I can say now that I've shown that I'm that I can be a GC rider," said Jasch in the post race media conference in Putrajaya. "I think the team knows the best what they can do with me, and I think there is no doubt if they see a good chance with me that they will take it."

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

In the final stage of the 30th edition of the event the sprinters were determined to prevail, chasing down the relentless series of breaks before Malucelli got his chance to cross the finish line and celebrate his ninth victory at the race from across the last three years. Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure), who won stage 6, took his third second place for the edition while it was Christian Van Rees (Picnic PostNL) in third.

"It's really hot and the team did an amazing job, we controlled the race also with Modern Adventure. I tried to save a lot of energy the last two days and I won the last stage. I have three like last year and like two years ago so now maybe I'm second in the most victories," said Maucelli in the post race broadcast interviews.

The Italian rider shares that second spot with Australia's Graeme Brown while Andrea Guardini has set a very high bar in first, with the Italian rider having claimed 24.

Malucelli took out the points jersey after his three wins, while it was Yuhi Todome (Aisan Racing) who claimed the Best Asian Rider category and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, with two riders on the overall podium, secured the best team category,

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How it Unfolded

The final stage was a 188.3km run to Putrajaya – home to the Prime Minister's office – and was earmarked as a sprinter's stage, but so was stage 7 when the break prevailed. Perhaps encouraged by this an intense battle for the break unfurled shortly after the 109 remaining riders rolled out to start the race in the waterside location of Muar.

The attacks kept rolling, with Petr Rikunov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu), who started the day with a four-point deficit to Jasch in the competition to clinch the climber's jersey, among them. He was clearly determined to try and close the gap by getting in the break so he could grab the six points on offer at the category 3 climb at Bukit Mantin with 55.3km to go. Tudor, however, were just as determined to stop him, sending a rider out to chase whenever the category rival went on the charge.

It wasn't until 35km into the day of racing that a group of six got a foothold with some longevity, the group including Ibai Azanza (Equipo Kern Pharma), Zeb Kyffin (Terengganu), Jonathan Caicedo (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu), Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand) pus Hijiri Oda and Rui Udagawa (Aisan). At the half-way mark the gap was two minutes but it plummeted on the way to the KOM, won by Chawchiangkwang, shrinking to just a little more than 20 seconds. That gave three riders the opportunity to make the junction, Javier Ibañez (Caja Rurual-Seguros RGA), Roy Hoogendorn (Picnic PostNL) and Valentin Retailleau (TotalEnergies). The group of nine also briely turned into a group of ten with Caja Rural-Serguros RGA getting another rider to the front in the form of Iker Vilar (Caja Rural).

However, the front group the split and shifted again, with six out the front at 27km to go. They were Udagawa, Azanza, Hoogendorn, Ibañez, Retailleau and Vilar.

At 18km to go the group had just under 30 seconds gap, with Tudor, Modern Adventure and XDS Astana having a common interest at the front through most of the race with Malucelli's team particularly prepared to drive hard as the race flew toward the finish line. The field was strung out as the pursuit ramped up and by around 13km it came back together. Mostly.

There were no shortage of efforts to get away but there was also no lack of determination behind to stop them and on stage 8 the sprinters had their day.

*Cyclingnews attended Le Tour de Langkawi on an invitation/media package from the race that included travel and accommodation. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.

Results

Stage 8

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS Astana Team 4:05:17 2 Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Christiaan Van Rees (Ned) Team Picnic PostNL Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Filippo Cettolin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Mathis Le Berre (Fra) TotalEnergies Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Daniel Cavia (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Malaysia Pro Cycling Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Muh Imam Arifin (Ina) Nusantara Cycling Team Row 9 - Cell 2

Final General Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Lennart Jasch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 28:57:02 2 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:26 3 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:42 4 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:01:20 5 Eivind Broholt Fougner (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 0:01:37 6 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:55 7 Josh Burnett (NZl) Burgos Burpellet BH 0:02:56 8 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:58 9 Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Totalenergies 0:03:25 10 Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets 0:03:30

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.