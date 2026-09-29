Matteo Malucelli captures another Le Tour de Langkawi sprint victory on stage 3

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Riley Pickrell has to settle for second again with repeat of stage 1 order

Matteo Malucelli sprints to victory on stage 3 of Le Tour de Langkawi 2026
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) swept up a second Le Tour de Langkawi sprint on stage 3 in Kuala Kangsar, once again crossing the line just ahead of Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure).

It was a close photo finish once again, but maybe not quite as close as on stage 1, with the Italian who last year won three stages of the race now having taken every available opportunity to work toward topping that total in 2026. After Pickrell came through the line it was then a a more discernible gap to third-placed Seppe Van Den Boer, with the 20-year-old Tudor Pro Cycling development rider another on the team that has eagerly grasped the opportunity presented to test his limits at the Malaysian ProTour race.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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