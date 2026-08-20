'It's going to be a very tough race' - Tadej Pogačar looking to complete the Grand Slam of Grand Tours in the Vuelta a España

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'Everybody that is here, I expect them to be in top shape, and there are some very, very good riders here. It's never easy' says five-time Tour de France winner

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the La Vuelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't know if it's even worth answering that question," was Tadej Pogačar's categorical reply when asked if he thought he could win the Vuelta a España without too much effort this August. "It's going to be a very tough race."

Speaking just hours before the race, which saw him emerge as a Grand Tour star in 2019 when he finished third overall, claimed three stages and the white jersey, Pogačar's keenly anticipated return to the Vuelta a España will now see him fight for the only three-week stage race still missing from his palmares.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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