'Fourth place almost feels like a small victory' - Fabio Jakobsen starts to bounce back in Guangxi

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Jakobsen bags his best WorldTour result in over two years

Fabio Jakobsen (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) prior to stage 1 of the 2026 Tour of Guangxi 2026. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen bounced back to something approaching his best form on Thursday, finishing fourth on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi.

Once one of the world’s preeminent sprinters, winning bunch kicks in a variety of races and topping the points classification in the 2021 Vuelta a España, the 30-year-old former Dutch champion has a total of 46 wins to his name.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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