'Some guys were too fast'- Primož Roglič back in contention after difficult start to Vuelta a España

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Slovenian veteran sheds 12 seconds to Mas and Onley on Aitana summit

Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team - White Best Young Rider Jersey, Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team - Red Leader Jersey attack during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 9 a 187.4km stage from Villajoyosa to Alto de Aitana 1544m / #UCIWT / on August 30, 2026 in Alto de Aitana, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Onley, Rogič and Mas during stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

More than words, Primož Roglič's huge smile as he slowed to a halt at the summit of the Aitana spoke volumes about how he felt after the toughest mountainous stage of the Vuelta a España so far.

The Slovenian veteran lost a little time to race leader Enric Mas (Movistar) and Oscar Onley (Netcompany-Ineos) but remains very much in contention for the overall, shedding 12 seconds at the line to finish third.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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