'I never felt like I was alone' - Sepp Kuss pays tribute to Visma-Lease a Bike after making huge GC gains at Vuelta a España

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American breaks into top five overall after epic day of racing through the sierras of Granada

Sepp Kuss and Jorgen Nordhagen (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) cross the finish line during stage 20 at the La Vuelta
Sepp Kuss and Jorgen Nordhagen (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) cross the finish line during stage 20 at the La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have had some record-breaking success in this year's Vuelta a España, taking seven stages so far and with an eighth possibly to come on Sunday, but after Saturday's crunch day in the mountains, it was their GC contender Sepp Kuss who had the biggest smile of the team.

An attack from distance on the third-to-last massive climb in the Sierra Nevada mountain range paid off big time for the US racer, who finished eighth on the stage and more than two minutes clear of the next GC rider to make it home, Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM).

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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