'Five against seven is complicated' - Paul Seixas determined to fight on after setback in Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes team time trial

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Decathlon CMA CGM limits losses to 45 seconds on stage winners Visma-Lease a Bike

2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes stage 3: Decathlon CMA CGM during the team time trial
2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes stage 3: Decathlon CMA CGM during the team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas recognised that his professional team time trial debut at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on Tuesday did not go as well as expected, but the 19-year-old French star said he is determined to set the record straight in the five stages that remain in the week-long French race.

On a tough 28-kilometre test over constantly undulating rural roads, the Decathlon CMA CGM leader limited his losses to 45 seconds and seventh place to stage winners Visma-Lease a Bike and their American race leader Matteo Jorgenson.

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