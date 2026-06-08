Tour de France 2026 stage 18 preview
July 23, 2026; Voiron - Orcières-Merlette, 185km
- Stage 18: Voiron - Orcières-Merlette
- Date: July 23, 2026
- Distance: 185.2km
- Start time: 12:35 CET
- Finish time: 17:25 CET
The first of the final Alpine trilogy, stage 18 should suit attacking climbers out of contention for the overall classification. The 185.2 km route from Voiron to Orcières-Merlette ends on the climb made legendary by Luis Ocaña's imposing solo victory over Eddy Merckx in 1971.
Heading south toward the Grenoble urban area, the first categorised climb, the Côte d’Engins, arrives at kilometre 36.7, but the road continues to rise gently for another 15 kilometres before dropping into the Grenoble valley. From there, a succession of ascents awaits: the Col du Monteynard, the Côte des Terrasses and the Côte de Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes, before the final 7km haul to the finish at Orcières-Merlette, 1,825 metres above sea level.
Mountains
- Côte d'Engins (cat. 1, 11.4km at 5.4%), km. 36.7
- Côte de Monteynard (cat. 2, 9.7km at 5%), km. 92.2
- Côte des Terrasses (cat. 3, 3.4km at 6.6%), km. 112.8
- Côte de Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes (cat. 3, 2.5km at 6.9%), km. 166.2
- Orcières-Merlette (cat. 1, 7.1km at 6.7%), km. 185.2
Sprints
- Corps, km. 129
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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