'I don't think that would have been my strategy' - Was waiting for Oscar Onley after dropped chain the right choice in Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes?

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Kévin Vauquelin questions decision to wait that could have cost them a stage win and race lead

PERREUX, FRANCE - JUNE 09: A general view of Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team compete during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 3 a 28.4km team time trial stage from Perreux to Perreux / #UCIWT / on June 09, 2026 in Perreux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
A general view of Netcompany INEOS during the team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netcompany Ineos' decision to wait for Oscar Onley during the stage 3 team time trial of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes may have cost the team a chance at taking the race lead and the stage victory.

The British team came into the race with Onley and Kévin Vauquelin as their GC leaders, and both gained 12 seconds on most of the GC contenders during the opening stage. They were poised to move either rider into the maillot jaune of race leader, but with 9km to go, Onley dropped his chain and struggled to get it back on.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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