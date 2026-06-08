Tour de France 2026 stage 19 preview
July 24, 2026; Gap - Alpe d'Huez, 128km
- Stage 19: Gap - Alpe d'Huez
- Date: July 24, 2026
- Distance: 127.9km
- Start time: 14:00 CET
- Finish time: 17:34 CET
For the first time in Tour history, Alpe d’Huez will be faced two days in a row, starting with short explosive stage 19, 127.9km with 3500 metres of elevation gain. The mythic mountain returns to the Tour after a four-year absence.
The road goes immediately up as the peloton leaves Gap with the climbs of Col Bayard, immediately followed by Col du Noyer with its narrow road and steep gradient, The two ascents provide a perfect combination to establish the breakaway.
Then comes 68 kilometres of valley roads before the riders must haul themselves over the Col d'Ornon, pass through Bourg-d'Oisans, and take on the famous 21 numbered hairpins, to Alpe d’Huez (13.8km at 8.1%) at 1,850 metres.
Mountains
- Col Bayard (cat. 2, 4.7km at 7.2%), km. 4.8
- Col du Noyer (cat. 1, 7.2km at 8.5%), km. 25.2
- Col d’Ornon (cat. 2, 5.4km at 6.4%), km. 99.2
- Alpe d'Huez (cat. HC, 13.8km at 8.1%), km. 127.9
Sprints
- Le Perier, km. 89.4
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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