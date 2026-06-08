Tour de France 2026 stage 19 preview

Stage 19: Gap - Alpe d'Huez

Date: July 24, 2026

Distance: 127.9km

Start time: 14:00 CET

Finish time: 17:34 CET

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

For the first time in Tour history, Alpe d’Huez will be faced two days in a row, starting with short explosive stage 19, 127.9km with 3500 metres of elevation gain. The mythic mountain returns to the Tour after a four-year absence.

The road goes immediately up as the peloton leaves Gap with the climbs of Col Bayard, immediately followed by Col du Noyer with its narrow road and steep gradient, The two ascents provide a perfect combination to establish the breakaway.

Then comes 68 kilometres of valley roads before the riders must haul themselves over the Col d'Ornon, pass through Bourg-d'Oisans, and take on the famous 21 numbered hairpins, to Alpe d’Huez (13.8km at 8.1%) at 1,850 metres.

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Mountains

Col Bayard (cat. 2, 4.7km at 7.2%), km. 4.8

Col du Noyer (cat. 1, 7.2km at 8.5%), km. 25.2

Col d’Ornon (cat. 2, 5.4km at 6.4%), km. 99.2

Alpe d'Huez (cat. HC, 13.8km at 8.1%), km. 127.9

Sprints

Le Perier, km. 89.4