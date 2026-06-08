Tour de France 2026 stage 21 preview

Stage 21: Thoiry - Paris Champs-Élysées

Date: July 26, 2026

Distance: 133km

Start time: 16:15 CET

Finish time: 19:40 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Initiated by the 2024 Olympics, the circuit featuring the cobbled climb of Butte Montmartre returns for the second consecutive year to close out the Tour de France. Once again, a Classics-style finish awaits the riders, with three passes over the Butte Montmartre, but one key change to give a chance to any sprinters that have survived the Alpine stages. The finish line on the Champs-Élysées will be 15 kilometres from Sacré-Coeur, compared to six last year.

From Thoiry, the peloton heads east for 49 kilometres before entering Paris, following the Seine and sweeping past the Eiffel Tower to join the circuit. Three short laps of the Champs-Élysées before the riders speed from the Arc de Triomphe toward Montmartre for three ascents of the Rue Lepic on the longer loop, as in last year's edition. One final lap of the Champs-Élysées, and the last stage winner of the 2026 Tour will be known.

Mountains

Côte du Pavé des Gardes (cat. 4, 700m at 9.7%), km. 43.1

Côte de la Butte Montmartre (cat. 4, 1km at 6.5%), km. 90.8

Côte de la Butte Montmartre (cat. 4, 1km at 6.5%), km. 106.7

Côte de la Butte Montmartre (cat. 4, 1km at 6.5%), km. 122.7

Sprints

Paris - Hauts des Champs-Elysées, km. 72.2