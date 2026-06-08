Tour de France 2026 stage 20 preview

Stage 20: Bourg d'Oisans - Alpe d'Huez

Date: July 25, 2026

Distance: 170.9 km

Start time: 11:20 CET

Finish time: 16:29 CET

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Stage 20 may be the ultimate queen stage in Tour history, 5,600 metres of elevation gain packed into 170.9 kilometres, and placed on the penultimate day of the race for the very first time.

From Bourg-d'Oisans, the first challenge arrives quickly with the HC climb of Col de la Croix de Fer, followed by 42 kilometres of descent and valley roads before the Col du Télégraphe marks the start of nearly 30 kilometres of relentless climbing.

The Galibier follows with barely a descent in between, its summit at 2,642 metres awarded the Souvenir Henri Desgrange as the Tour's highest point.

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After 33 kilometres of descent, the riders face the Col de Sarenne, used only once before in Tour history, in 2013, and then only as a descent. From its summit, 14.5 kilometres remain to Alpe d’Huez, for the second consecutive day, before the stage winner is crowned.

Mountains

Col de la Croix de Fer (cat. HC, 24km at 5.2%), km. 33.7

Col du Télégraphe (cat. 1, 11.9km at 7.1%), km. 87.6

Col du Galibier (cat. HC, 17.7km at 6.9%), km. 110.5 - Souvenir Henri Desgrange

Col de Sarenne (cat. HC, 12.8km at 7.3%), km. 156.5

Sprints

Saint-Julien-Mont-Denis, km. 66.5