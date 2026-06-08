Tour de France 2026 stage 17 preview

Stage 17: Chambéry - Voiron

Date: July 22, 2026

Distance: 174.7km

Start time: 13:20 CET

Finish time: 17:28 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Continuing north towards the Alpine crescendo, stage 17 covers 174.7km from Chambéry to Voiron. Billed by the organisers as a sprinters' stage, it may deliver a battle between breakaway artists and sprinters’ teams.

The first 60 kilometres wind through the Bauges regional natural park on roads tailor-made for a breakaway, with four categorised climbs including the Col des Prés at 1,142 metres before the route loops back to Chambéry. Rolling terrain then carries the race through the Chartreuse regional natural park for the next 77 kilometres to the intermediate sprint in Colombe, after which the final 30 flat kilometres offer the peloton a chance to regroup before Voiron.

Mountains

Côte de Bassa (cat. 4, 1.5km at 5.5%), km. 19.2

Côte de Rossillon (cat. 4, 1.7 km at 5.3%), km. 35.5

Col des Prés (cat. 3, 3.5km at 6.8%), km. 49.6

Côte de Saint-Jean d'Arvey (cat. 4, 1.1km at 5.7%), km. 59.5

Sprints

Colombe, km. 147.5