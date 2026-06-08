Tour de France 2026 stage 17 preview
July 22, 2026; Chambery - Voiron, 175km
- Stage 17: Chambéry - Voiron
- Date: July 22, 2026
- Distance: 174.7km
- Start time: 13:20 CET
- Finish time: 17:28 CET
Continuing north towards the Alpine crescendo, stage 17 covers 174.7km from Chambéry to Voiron. Billed by the organisers as a sprinters' stage, it may deliver a battle between breakaway artists and sprinters’ teams.
The first 60 kilometres wind through the Bauges regional natural park on roads tailor-made for a breakaway, with four categorised climbs including the Col des Prés at 1,142 metres before the route loops back to Chambéry. Rolling terrain then carries the race through the Chartreuse regional natural park for the next 77 kilometres to the intermediate sprint in Colombe, after which the final 30 flat kilometres offer the peloton a chance to regroup before Voiron.
Mountains
- Côte de Bassa (cat. 4, 1.5km at 5.5%), km. 19.2
- Côte de Rossillon (cat. 4, 1.7 km at 5.3%), km. 35.5
- Col des Prés (cat. 3, 3.5km at 6.8%), km. 49.6
- Côte de Saint-Jean d'Arvey (cat. 4, 1.1km at 5.7%), km. 59.5
Sprints
- Colombe, km. 147.5
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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