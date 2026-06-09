'Everyone's got a responsibility to ease the tension about safety' - Brent Copeland calls for unity to make pro cycling safer

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Jayco AlUla team manager on the little known work done by the SafeR working group

Paul Magnier (C) wearing the points classification mauve jersey (Maglia Ciclamino) sprint to win next to Lidl - Trek Italian rider Jonathan Milan in the 3nd stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
Paul Magnier wins a Giro d'Italia sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI confirmed a number of minor safety and bike technology improvements after the recent Management Committee. Some people quickly dismissed them as too little and too late but Brent Copeland, who sits on the SafeR Supervisory Board, has defended the work of the structure dedicated to race and rider safety in professional cycling.

Copland is also the Jayco AlUla team manager and the President of the AIGCP teams association. He spends time in SafeR meetings and represents the teams in discussions with the UCI and the other stakeholders.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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