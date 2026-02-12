Strade Bianche past winners

Race-histories
By published

Past champions 2007-2025

SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team EmiratesXRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar overcame a crash to win Strade Bianche in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Strade Bianche past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

2024

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2023

Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

2022

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2021

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

2020

Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

2019

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

2018

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal

2017

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky

2016

Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo

2015

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step

2014

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step

2013

Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale

2012

Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Nissan

2011

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2010

Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana

2009

Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia–High Road

2008

Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC

2007

Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.