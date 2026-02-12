Strade Bianche past winners
Past champions 2007-2025
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
2024
Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2023
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
2022
Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2021
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
2020
Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2019
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2018
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2017
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2016
Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
2015
Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013
Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
2012
Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Nissan
2011
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010
Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
2009
Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia–High Road
2008
Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC
2007
Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC
