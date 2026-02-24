ProVelo Super League turns to equity crowdfunding, looks to raise $1.5 million to fuel plans of expanding reach of Australia's top domestic race series

News
By published

"This is an opportunity for the sport to own its pathway’s future and for investors to secure a stake as we seek to expand our reach and impact across the APAC region" says PVSL

The front of the women&#039;s field on stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania, the second round of the 2026 ProVelo Super League
The front of the women's field on stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania, the second round of the 2026 ProVelo Super League (Image credit: ProVelo Super League / Tour of Tasmania)

The organiser of Australia's top domestic race series, the ProVelo Super League (PVSL), has launched a drive to expand its impact and reach, fuelled by a crowd-sourced funding campaign that gives contributors a stake in the group.

The ProVelo Super League stepped into the role of national series organiser in 2025, with the commercially-focused and private-equity-funded series taking over from the ailing National Road Series, overseen by AusCycling.

The group founded by Gerry Ryan, Matt Wilson and Aaron Flanagan instead delivered an AusCycling-sanctioned compact, televised race series across six events – four tours and two one-day races – with the formula repeated in 2026. Still, they made clear at the start that the ambitions went beyond that initial calendar and the fundraising is another step along that path.

"The Hertz ProVelo Super League has a very bright future and this is an opportunity for the sport to own its pathway’s future and for investors to secure a stake as we seek to expand our reach and impact across the APAC region to capitalise on those commercial opportunities.”

There are race organisers operating at the top-tier globally that do make a considerable amount, most prominently Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO), which has the Tour de France among its portfolio and delivered earnings of €131.15 million in 2024. Nevertheless, Australia's domestic series has had a challenging history and it isn't alone in that, with the US-based National Cycling League delivering a high-profile launch in 2023 but then announcing in 2024 it would pause operations.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.