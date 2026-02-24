ProVelo Super League turns to equity crowdfunding, looks to raise $1.5 million to fuel plans of expanding reach of Australia's top domestic race series

The front of the women's field on stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania, the second round of the 2026 ProVelo Super League

The organiser of Australia's top domestic race series, the ProVelo Super League (PVSL), has launched a drive to expand its impact and reach, fuelled by a crowd-sourced funding campaign that gives contributors a stake in the group.

The ProVelo Super League stepped into the role of national series organiser in 2025, with the commercially-focused and private-equity-funded series taking over from the ailing National Road Series, overseen by AusCycling.

The group founded by Gerry Ryan, Matt Wilson and Aaron Flanagan instead delivered an AusCycling-sanctioned compact, televised race series across six events – four tours and two one-day races – with the formula repeated in 2026. Still, they made clear at the start that the ambitions went beyond that initial calendar and the fundraising is another step along that path.

"We have delivered on our Road to the World Tour promise with eight riders from Season 1 advancing to WorldTour opportunities. As we deliver Season 2, we have realised 30% uplift in teams, expanded our broadcast footprint, grown sponsorships including securing our inaugural naming rights partner," said co-founder Matt Wilson in a release on the new funding plan.

"The Hertz ProVelo Super League has a very bright future and this is an opportunity for the sport to own its pathway’s future and for investors to secure a stake as we seek to expand our reach and impact across the APAC region to capitalise on those commercial opportunities.”

The three founders plan to maintain their majority stake in the operation, outlining that the group will be entering its third season debt-free and with full ownership of its intellectual property. The group is targeting a capital raising of AUD$1.5 million (USD$1.1 million), Flanagan told Cyclingnews.

"Off the back of a successful debut season in 2025 and with Season 2 underway demonstrating strong growth in performance, the PSL founders are excited to invite new owners to join us as we focus on expansion and commercialisation priorities to push the boundaries of what’s possible for an Australian-based road cycling league," it said in a media release.

There are race organisers operating at the top-tier globally that do make a considerable amount, most prominently Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO), which has the Tour de France among its portfolio and delivered earnings of €131.15 million in 2024. Nevertheless, Australia's domestic series has had a challenging history and it isn't alone in that, with the US-based National Cycling League delivering a high-profile launch in 2023 but then announcing in 2024 it would pause operations.

ProVelo Super League has sought a different road, delivering a pathway based on a sustainable competition, saying its "commercial pillars are driven by team licensing revenue, participation fees, media distribution rights, sponsorship, hosting rights and associated event revenues".

The PVSL OnMarket crowdfunding page outlined that three key pillars of its expansion plan were to attract the best teams from among the Continental teams in the region, expand the calendar outside Australia and grow the media distribution channels across the region and beyond.

The offer includes various packages via OnMarket valued from AUD$400 up to AUD$10,000 with perks such as merchandise, Echelon Club tickets, rides and spots at the pre-season launch dinner.



No financial details of the league were included in the OnMarket page outlining the crowdfunding, with the process still in the expression of interest phase at this point and an offer document set to be sent out to those registered in the coming weeks.