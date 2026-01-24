ProVelo Super League: Alyssa Polites and Conor Leahy sweep up opening time trials of SA Kick It
Competition in 2026 edition of top-tier national series begins with 6km time trial at Victoria Park
The opening round of Australia's top-tier racing series, the ProVelo Super League, began on Saturday with Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug) and Olympic gold medallist on the track Conor Leahy (Team Brennan) claiming the first victories.
The race took place over 3 laps of a 2km circuit at Victoria Park, with Leahy taking out the men's race with a time of 7:06, ten seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Leighton Cook (Falcons Pedal Mafia Racing), with Julian Baudry (VISp/b K.O.M.P) just a fraction of a second behind in third.
Polites, who was fresh from racing the Santos Women's Tour Down Under with the Australian national team, was the only rider under eight minutes in the women's time trial, clocking a time of 7:59. Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing) finished over six seconds back, and Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) was a further three seconds back in third.
The racing in the SA Kick It round continues on Sunday with a criterium at Victoria Park and then concludes on Monday with a road race at the Bend Motorsport Park.
Position
Rider
Time
1
Alyssa Polites
7:59
2
Odette Lynch
+06
3
Sophia Sammons
+09
4
Lucie Spurling
+12
5
Keira Will
+14
Position
Rider
Time
1
Conor Leahy
7:06
2
Leighton Cook
+10
3
Julian Baudry
+10
4
Brendan Davids
+10
5
Tynan Shannon
+11
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
