ProVelo Super League: Alyssa Polites and Conor Leahy sweep up opening time trials of SA Kick It

Race Results
Competition in 2026 edition of top-tier national series begins with 6km time trial at Victoria Park

CAMPBELLTOWN, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Alyssa Polites of Australia and Team Australia competes during the 10th Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 3 a 126.5km stage from Norwood to Campbelltown / #UCIWWT / on January 19, 2026 in Campbelltown, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Alyssa Polites was working away at the ARA Australian Cycling Team earlier in the week at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening round of Australia's top-tier racing series, the ProVelo Super League, began on Saturday with Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug) and Olympic gold medallist on the track Conor Leahy (Team Brennan) claiming the first victories.

The race took place over 3 laps of a 2km circuit at Victoria Park, with Leahy taking out the men's race with a time of 7:06, ten seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Leighton Cook (Falcons Pedal Mafia Racing), with Julian Baudry (VISp/b K.O.M.P) just a fraction of a second behind in third.

Women's top 5 results
Women's top 5 results

Position

Rider

Time

1

Alyssa Polites

7:59

2

Odette Lynch

+06

3

Sophia Sammons

+09

4

Lucie Spurling

+12

5

Keira Will

+14

Men's top 5 results
Men's top 5 results

Position

Rider

Time

1

Conor Leahy

7:06

2

Leighton Cook

+10

3

Julian Baudry

+10

4

Brendan Davids

+10

5

Tynan Shannon

+11

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

