ProVelo Super League: Alyssa Polites and Conor Leahy sweep up opening time trials of SA Kick It

Alyssa Polites was working away at the ARA Australian Cycling Team earlier in the week at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under

The opening round of Australia's top-tier racing series, the ProVelo Super League, began on Saturday with Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug) and Olympic gold medallist on the track Conor Leahy (Team Brennan) claiming the first victories.

The race took place over 3 laps of a 2km circuit at Victoria Park, with Leahy taking out the men's race with a time of 7:06, ten seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Leighton Cook (Falcons Pedal Mafia Racing), with Julian Baudry (VISp/b K.O.M.P) just a fraction of a second behind in third.

Polites, who was fresh from racing the Santos Women's Tour Down Under with the Australian national team, was the only rider under eight minutes in the women's time trial, clocking a time of 7:59. Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing) finished over six seconds back, and Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) was a further three seconds back in third.

The racing in the SA Kick It round continues on Sunday with a criterium at Victoria Park and then concludes on Monday with a road race at the Bend Motorsport Park.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's top 5 results Position Rider Time 1 Alyssa Polites 7:59 2 Odette Lynch +06 3 Sophia Sammons +09 4 Lucie Spurling +12 5 Keira Will +14

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's top 5 results Position Rider Time 1 Conor Leahy 7:06 2 Leighton Cook +10 3 Julian Baudry +10 4 Brendan Davids +10 5 Tynan Shannon +11