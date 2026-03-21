ProVelo Super League: Keira Will and Alistair Forsyth win Q Tour criterium

Race Results
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Forsyth also moves into men's tour GC lead while Sophie Edwards keeps women's top spot with third on stage 2

Keira Will (Team Redcat) wins the stage 2 Q Tour criterium, the final round of racing in the Hertz ProVelo Super League
Keira Will (Team Redcat) wins the stage 2 Q Tour criterium, the final round of racing in the Hertz ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League / Con Chronis)

Keira Will (Team Redcat) and Alistair Forsyth (VIS p/b K.O.M.P) sprinted to victory in the Q Tour criterium on Saturday, the second-last day of racing in the 2026 Hertz ProVelo Super League.

It was, however, actually Tom Cornish (Team Brennan) who crossed the line first in the 46.8km men's criterium on the Brisbane International Cycle Park.

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Q Tour women's stage 2 top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Keira Will (Team Redcat)

Row 0 - Cell 2

2

Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug)

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak)

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug)

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Belinda Bailey (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

Row 4 - Cell 2
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Q Tour men's stage 2 top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Alistair Forsyth (VIS p/b K.O.M.P)

Row 0 - Cell 2

2

Ryan Thomas (RCA Bikesonline)

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Angus Miller (Butterfields Ziptrak)

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Tom Cornish (Team Brennan)

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Harry Shannon (ARA-Skip Capital)

Row 4 - Cell 2
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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