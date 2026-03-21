ProVelo Super League: Keira Will and Alistair Forsyth win Q Tour criterium

Keira Will (Team Redcat) wins the stage 2 Q Tour criterium, the final round of racing in the Hertz ProVelo Super League

Keira Will (Team Redcat) and Alistair Forsyth (VIS p/b K.O.M.P) sprinted to victory in the Q Tour criterium on Saturday, the second-last day of racing in the 2026 Hertz ProVelo Super League.

It was, however, actually Tom Cornish (Team Brennan) who crossed the line first in the 46.8km men's criterium on the Brisbane International Cycle Park.

However, he was relegated, which promoted the 17-year-old Forsyth to the top step of the podium on stage 2 after he finished runner-up to Cornish on stage 1. Ryan Thomas (RCA Bikesonline) was awarded second on Saturday, and Angus Miller (Butterfields ZipTrak) took third spot while Cornish was relegated to fourth.

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Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug) crossed the line behind Will to take second in the 36km stage 2 women's race while stage 1 winner Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) took third in the sprint.

"They were all in for me in the sprint so we were just going to take the race as it comes," Will said in an interview with broadcaster SBS, which is also the name sponsor of the women's league.

"We managed to get together and get to the front, and they just started drilling it. I knew at that point they were just going to hold to the line and I had to make sure I could finish it off in the end."

Third on that stage for Edwards was enough to keep her in the lead of the Q Tour women's general classification, while Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) is in the top spot of the overall series, with Edwards second. Forsyth, with the stage 2 win, shifted into the top spot in the men's Q Tour GC while Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan) holds the series top spot heading into the final day of racing.

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The Q Tour runs over three stages, the Queensland event and 2026 series concluding on Sunday with a Queen stage, which finishes on Mount Mee.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Q Tour women's stage 2 top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Keira Will (Team Redcat) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Alyssa Polites (Meridian Bikebug) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Belinda Bailey (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE) Row 4 - Cell 2