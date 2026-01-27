Speed Week 'gone for a year' while USA CRITS returns with $230,000 in total prize money, composite teams, Athens Global Challenge

Demise of Speed Week hits hard as Georgia host cities redirect funding and activities for summer of FIFA World Cup matches near Atlanta

Men&#039;s elite podium (L to R): Alfredo Rodriguez second, winner Lucas Bourgoyne and Michael Garrison third
Lucas Bourgoyne led wire-to-wire for the USA CRITS overall in 2025, starting with the victory at Sunny King Criterium (Image credit: Sunny King Criterium)
The USA CRITS one-day racing series in the US returns for a 17th edition in 2026, anchored by the long-standing Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight in Georgia. However, gone this year is the partner series Speed Week, a cluster of races with condensed geographic locations and calendar dates that tagged along with USA CRITS.

There's still a lot of prize purse on offer with eight races across four south-eastern states in USA CRITS, with $200,000 shared equally among the men's and women's elite riders. This purse includes individual race payouts and there is a $10,000 series bonus for the top 10 elite men and elite women plus $20,000 series bonus for teams.

USA CRITS 2026 schedule

  • April 11 - Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama
  • April 18 - Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight in Athens, Georgia
  • April 26 - LaGrange Cycling Classic, in LaGrange, Georgia
  • April 30 - Greenville Cycling Classic in Greenville, South Carolina
  • May 1 - Spartanburg Criterium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • May 2 - High Line Criterium in Suwanee, Georgia
  • May 16 - Rock Hill Spring Classic in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • May 23 - Winston Salem Cycling Classic in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

