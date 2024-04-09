Breaking the ‘vicious cycle’ – The how and why of Australia’s new ProVelo Super League

By Simone Giuliani
published

Flipping the model to try and transform struggling national road series into thriving beacon for the sport and rider development

The Melbourne to Warrnambool in 2023
The Melbourne to Warrnambool 2023 – The race that has stood the ultimate test of time will be included in the new ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Con Chroni / Melbourne to Warrnambool)

There have been no shortage of cycling events and teams around the world feeling the pressure of rising costs, and Australia’s National Road series hasn’t escaped unscathed. Once powerful teams have fallen by the wayside, races have disappeared and it has become increasingly clear that the incubator for the nation’s rising talent was threatening to start running cold. 

“It's come from many, many years of, the events getting more expensive to run, less and less sponsors coming in, so the race get pushed further and further out where people can't see them," former professional cyclist, team owner and sports director Matt Wilson told Cyclingnews.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1