Paris-Roubaix Junior winner Jakob Omrzel involved in serious incident at Giro della Lunigiana

By
published

Young Slovenian reportedly stable after suffering a deep wound to the throat as Thursday stage is cancelled due to bad weather

GLASGOW SCOTLAND AUGUST 05 Jakob Omrzel of Slovenia competes during the mens junior road race at the 96th UCI Glasgow 2023 Cycling World Championships Day 3 1277km course in Glasgow UCIWWT on August 05 2023 in Glasgow Scotland Photo by Dean MouhtaropoulosGetty Images
Jakob Omrzel of Slovenia at the junior men's road race at the 2024 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakob Omrzel (Adria Mobil Juniors) suffered a serious crash of the first stage of the Giro della Lunigiana, with the 18-year-old reportedly requiring resuscitation but now in stable condition in hospital in La Spezia, on Italy's Tyrrhenian coast north of Tuscany.

Omrzel is considered a future talent of Slovenian cycling, likely to follow in the footsteps of Tadej Pogačar. He was twice national road race champion and the winner of this year’s Paris-Roubaix junior.

