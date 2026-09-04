Worker strikes possible in Montreal during Road World Championships

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Ongoing negotiations over pay and working conditions have led to union filing notice of a seven-day strike during the event

Shot of a promotional inflatable for the 2026 Road World Championships during the GP Montreal in 2025
The 2026 Road World Championships could be affected by strikes (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a threat of strikes during the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, later this month, after a workers' union in Quebec proposed seven days of industrial action from September 22-28.

As reported by Domestique, the Syndicat des cols bleus regroupés de Montréal (SCFP 301), which represents blue-collar workers – those who work outside of offices, for example, construction and municipal workers – announced on Wednesday that they had filed notice to strike from 6am to 6pm for seven days later this month, pending negotiations.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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