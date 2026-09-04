Worker strikes possible in Montreal during Road World Championships
Ongoing negotiations over pay and working conditions have led to union filing notice of a seven-day strike during the event
There is a threat of strikes during the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, later this month, after a workers' union in Quebec proposed seven days of industrial action from September 22-28.
As reported by Domestique, the Syndicat des cols bleus regroupés de Montréal (SCFP 301), which represents blue-collar workers – those who work outside of offices, for example, construction and municipal workers – announced on Wednesday that they had filed notice to strike from 6am to 6pm for seven days later this month, pending negotiations.
The union has 143,000 members in the province of Quebec, including some 70% of municipal employees, and members in transportation, education, and the fire service, among other sectors.
At present, the strike is not confirmed, and the union is still in negotiations with the city of Montreal, primarily surrounding wage increases and the renewal of their collective agreement.
"We have just completed an intense round of negotiations, and the employer side does not seem to have a clear mandate regarding monetary terms. The City is still offering wage increases below inflation. Montreal’s blue-collar workers provide an essential service and deserve at least some seriousness at the bargaining table,” union president Nicolas De Ciccio said.
According to Ici Radio Canada, the union has clarified that 'essential services' would be maintained during any strike, but industrial action would surely be disruptive to the week-long event, which is expected to attract thousands of spectators, and would require city support for road closures and emergency services.
Radio Canada also notes that the union has previously criticised the city of Montreal for using private companies to resurface roads ahead of the Road World Championships. The union also staged a 72-hour strike earlier this year.
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Negotiations are still ongoing, with a possibility that strike action can be avoided. De Ciccio said "there's no way we're going to agree to sign a collective agreement that would lead to the impoverishment of our members. We're not asking for the moon."
Cyclingnews has contacted the organisers for comment but has not yet received a reply. They reportedly declined to comment to Radio Canada.
With just over three weeks until the proposed strike start, there is still time for strike action to be avoided, or for mitigation plans to be put in place.
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Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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